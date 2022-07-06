Garrett and Stacie Marek Gundermann are proud to announce the birth of Kaiden Asher Gundermann. He was born at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas, Houston and weighed 7 lbs., 9 oz. Kaiden is welcomed home by his sister McKynlie, age 9. His grandparents are Carol and the late Dennis Marek of Wharton and Walter and Joan Gundermann of Glen Flora.
