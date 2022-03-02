Ellie Renee Titzman
Audrey (nee Smaistrla) and Clint Titzman announce the birth of their daughter Ellie Renee Titzman. The Titzmans are from Friendswood and the baby was born at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women in Houston. She weighed 7 lbs., 10 ounces at birth.
The maternal grandparents, Roy and Janice Smaistrla reside in El Campo. The maternal grandparents, Lambert and Rosalie Titzman are from Gillett.
