At 11:41 a.m. on June 9, 2022, Ross and Lindsey Riha Priesmeyer welcomed into the world Ivy Louise Priesmeyer. Ivy was born at Houston Methodist hospital in Sugar Land and weighed 8 lbs. 3 oz., and was 20.3 in. long. She was welcomed home by her sisters, 4-year-old Hazel and 2-year-old Stella.
Ivy’s grandparents are Terry and Cynthia Priesmeyer and Glenn and Kathy Riha, all of El Campo. Her great-grandparents are Arthur and Gracie Priesmeyer of El Campo, Leona Bubela and the late Eugene Bubela of El Campo, the late Louis and Joyce Riha of Pierce, the late Bob and Arlene Harbough of El Campo and the late Gunnar Thyssen of Danevang.
