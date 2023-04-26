James E. and Bobby Jean Kainer of El Campo are happy to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Katherine Jean Kainer to Chad Taylor Schmidt, son of Charles and Susan Schmidt of Louise.
The bride-to-be graduated from El Campo High School in 2006 and graduated from Texas A&M in 2009 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance. Kainer currently works for Capital Farm Credit as a process analyst.
