Chase Allen Stary of El Campo and Krystal Skye Neely of New Braunfels announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The bride is a 2017 graduate of New Braunfels High School and studied at Texas State University, graduating in 2022. She teaches agriculture science at Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.