Capak, Brown exchange vows at Beneath The Oaks in Midfield

Kaycie Alyse Capak and Taylor Hays Brown exchanged wedding vows on Jan. 22, 2022 at Beneath the Oaks in Midfield. Minister Wayne Clement officiated the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Donald and Deborah Capak of El Campo. She is the granddaughter of Ed and Emily Doré of El Campo and the late Marvin and Gertrude Capak. Parents of the groom are Mack and Dana Brown of El Campo. He is the grandson of Bobby and Carol Hays of El Campo and the late Betty Hays, Ann Brown of El Campo and the late Ruben Brown. Kaycie was given in marriage by her parents and escorted down the isle by her father.
The bride graduated from El Campo High School in 2014 and studied at Texas A&M University where she received a degree in Kinesiology. She now works for El Campo Memorial Hospital. She will receive her masters in May from Texas Tech in hospital administration.
The groom graduated from El Campo High School in 2012 and attended Texas State University, he now works at Oxy Chemical in Clemville.
The matron of honor was Courtney Zurovec, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Lauren Green, Kassie Bubela, Joli Twa, Brittany Larson, Alyssa Stanford, Erin McCausland, Paxton Tsika and junior bridesmaid Kinley Bubela. Flower girls were Jamie and Jolie Clark.
Best man was Jeremy Bubela. Groomsmen were Camden Green, Collin Jansky, Quinten Kubala, Landon Drapela, Brett Prihoda, Adrian Piloto and Ryan Hermann.
Ringbearer was Kaiden Bubela. Ushers were Trevor Barton, Greg Cykala, Blake Krpec, Cole Zurovec.
Attendants wore elegant, black, A-line dresses and carried hand-held plum cala lilies, blush, lavender and white roses and Queen Anne’s lace.
The wedding colors were dark purple with gold accents.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Gerald Wender, with Russel Kacer, vocalist. Songs included “The Lord’s Prayer” and “When I Say I Do” by Matthew West.
The bride wore gown designed by Essence of Australia, mermaid-style, ivory, with a fitted, beaded bodice and satin elegant train. Kaycie wore her sister’s cathedral-length veil. She carried a hand-held bouquet of white, garden roses, lizianthus, scabiosa, anemone, seeded eucalyptus and Italian ruscus. Her something new was the dress, something borrowed was the bible her grandmother, mother and sister carried on their wedding day, and something blue was the garter. Kaycie also wore her great-grandmother’s mink stole.
The reception, also at Beneath the Oaks in Midfield, was entertained by DJ Gerald Wendel of Rocking W Productions. The couple’s first dance was to “Yours” by Russel Dickerson. The bride’s wedding cake consisted of five tiers, with each tier a different flavor. Each layer had a different design in the frosting and fresh flowers adorned the side and top of the cake. The grooms cake had two layers of different flowers with gold icing and greenery.
The programs were provided by Cullen Morton and Justin Capak. The house party included Brooke Krpec, Sarah Morton, Hannah Morton, Caroline Scogin, Allison Capak and Jaeden Clark.
The couple spent their honeymoon in St. Lucia. They now reside in El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.