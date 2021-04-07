Mid Coast Health System is preparing to administer second shots of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations at a drive-through clinic Thursday, April 15 at the El Campo Knights of Columbus Hall.
This vaccination clinic is only for those who received the first shot of Moderna on March 5 or 12 or Pfizer on March 25 from Mid Coast/El Campo Memorial Hospital.
“Calls are being made to remind second dose individuals, however, if you fail to receive your call, please come to this event for your second dose,” hospital spokesperson Donna Mikeska said.
The drive-through will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the KC Hall on Armory Road. No appointment is necessary.
“Bring your COVID vaccine card, bring your ID, bring your insurance card,” Mikeska said.
This shot clinic is not for new patients.
The Department of State Health Services has started distributing vaccinations in the area as well, the last effort being Tuesday in a clinic announced just hours before it began.
As of last week, all Texans ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine. To help the public register for shots, DSHS also launched www.getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.
The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston is now vaccinating all veterans, their caregivers, spouses and CHAMPVA beneficiaries. No appointment is necessary, and wait times are minimal. Vaccination times and locations at the Houston VA: Wednesday – Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; and Saturday, noon - 4 p.m.
For the drive-through clinics: Enter through the Almeda Gate (No. 71).
A walk-in clinic is also available at the primary care clinic in the main hospital.
