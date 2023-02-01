A Wharton County jury took right at five hours to come back with a “guilty as charged in the indictment” verdict in The State of Texas vs. Robert Allen Satterfield.
Satterfield was found guilty of the capital murder on June 10, 2018 of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., who would have celebrated his fifth birthday the day after he was murdered on rural property near Burr in East Wharton County. He was killed along with his parents, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, all of Angleton.
Satterfield was already in the Fort Bend County Jail on a drug possession charge, having been arrested by Rosenberg police driving Maya Rivera’s car, when Texas Ranger David Chauvin filed three counts of murder on him after bones and teeth were discovered in a burn pit on the property.
329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp recessed the court until 9 a.m. Thursday when the punishment phase will begin. The jury has just two choices to make: life in prison without parole, or the death penalty.
“Each will result in his incarceration,” Clapp told the jury.
Clapp said both the prosecution and the defense will present testimony during the punishment phase. Satterfield dismissed his appointed legal team from the state’s Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases office Monday morning and is now representing himself.
