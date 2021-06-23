Rain, rain go away – come again some other day – are the current hopes of local producers dealing with overwatered crops thanks to recent weeks of above average rainfall.
Rain has been pouring down in Wharton County throughout June, with the wet weather kicking off around mid May. Since then, local producers have been taking stock of their situation, seeing how the increased moisture has impacted their growing crops.
“Now that we have a full picture on how long that crop was subject to the wet conditions, we’re definitely going to see some yield reduction,” Wharton County Ag Agent Corrie Bowen said.
The rainfall total for June in Wharton County was the highest it’s been so far in 2021 at 18.88 inches, according to the National Weather Service. May ended with a little over 16 inches for Wharton County. These numbers are considered above normal for the county, according to NWS.
Rain is normally a good thing for producers, who often battle drought, but too much moisture for too many days can be detrimental to crops.
The cotton plants, which grow low to the ground, are among the most impacted by the flooding.
“Our cotton is in pretty tough shape,” he said. “There’s some good cotton in places. All depending on the soil and drainage on those particular fields. On a field by field basis.”
Corn has also seen strain due to the weather. A lot of the plants are in the process of kernel fill, with the corn kernels already grown, but nutrients not being carried to the kernels to fill them out, Bowen said. Too much rain can suffocate the plant, disrupting the growing process.
“You’re seeing the root stress effect when you see a field of corn that’s green and in the middle of the field or an adjacent neighboring field is all turning brown in the last five or six days,” Bowen said. “That’s because it doesn’t have the root system down below to continue to move those nutrients.”
Across the state, some producers are dealing with similar concerns. The eastern half of the state has seen abnormally wet crops, as of June 12, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The middle of the state has seen “slightly dry/favorably moist” crops while the western part is still considered severely dry.
Not every field is impacted equally, and the location, drainage, depth and other qualities of the field can affect how it handles intense weather. Different crops also tolerate the weather differently, depending on what stage of the growing process they are in.
In Wharton County, grain sorghum and soybean fields have fared the recent rains pretty well, Bowen said.
“Sorghum, so far, is looking really good,” he added. “Our acres are up.”
While the above average rainfall doesn’t look good for yields, nothing is certain yet.
“We don’t know the full outcome until everything is on the truck, harvested,” Bowen said. “(The) outlook is not too positive on cotton.”
