Ella Halamicek

Ella Nielsen Halamicek, 98, passed away Nov. 13, 2019. She was born in Danevang Jan. 10, 1921 to Walter and Anna Lykke Nielsen.
Meridian was her home for the last eight years where she enjoyed playing bingo and 42 dominoes. She had many family gatherings and was known for her turkey and dressing at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
She is survived by her children, Karen Mickelson of El Campo, Frances Crawford of Houston, Dawn Wagner (Mike) of El Campo; grandchildren, Todd Mickelson, Scott Mickelson (Kim), Kari Peikert (B.J.), all of El Campo, Wade Crawford (Charlotte) of Houston, Wes Crawford of Italy, Connie Ruxton (Mark) of Albany, New York, Tricia Romero (Jason), Jeff Wagner (Liz), all of Shreveport and 15 great-grandchildren.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Halamicek; son-in-law, Harold Mickelson; grandson, Sean Wagner; three sisters and two brothers.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Shannon Rutherford officiating. Graveside services will be private.
Memorial donations in memory of Ella may be made to Altus Hospice.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
