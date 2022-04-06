To the casual observer, Passover and Easter may not to seem to have much in common. While the two holidays are celebrated by people of different faiths, they share certain similarities. Both Passover and Easter celebrate fundamental tenets of their respective faiths. For Christians, Easter commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, a moment that has shaped the lives of faithful Christians ever since. During Passover, Jews honor a moment in history that helped free slaves from captivity and shape them into the people of Israel. In addition, historians believe that the Passion of Christ, which is the short final period of Jesus' life, occurred during the observance of Pesach, or Passover. During this time, Jesus went to Jerusalem in response to a mandate to appear at the Temple. It also is believed that the Last Supper described in all four Gospels was likely a Passover seder. Liberation and rebirth also are at the heart of both holidays.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- First place honors for Birds
- Vietnam vets commemorate long-awaited Veterans Day
- WCJC’s Jeffery qualifies for All-State Band list
- YK Scholarship application deadline approaches: April 15
- Read-A-Thon benefits readers, endowment
- Community service projects teach youngsters some valuable lessons
- Enjoy taste of Jewish cuisine on this passover observance
- Passover, Easter: similarities shared between holy days
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- FOUND: Louise teen safe, calls family
- Undertaker gets 2022 Citizen award
- Middle school records broken
- Ellwood Hermansen
- WCYF ‘Bringing Back Fun’ this April
- Glen Woodruff
- Spitting on WCSO officer nets jail, fine for EC woman
- El Campo showcases big leaps at Shark meet
- Louise senior wins state
- Seven Birds earn all-state honors
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.