Recoveries from the COVID-19 virus continue to far surpass new positives, according to Wharton County Office of Emergency Management data.
The Tuesday report indicates two new positives and 38 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 1,331. Active cases number 68.
County reports indicate 39 with local addresses have died as a result of the virus, but the Department of State Health Services puts that number at 52.
There are currently 38 active cases in El Campo and 17 in Wharton. Louise has two active cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.