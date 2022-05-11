The El Campo Ricebirds quickly dispatched the Houston Furr Brahmas 14-0 winning the bi-district championship Friday night at Legacy Field.
El Campo with the win, the Birds exacted revenge on the Brahmas after a first-round loss in boys basketball earlier this year.
The Ricebird bats were hot with 17 hits and walks in five innings of Brahma pitching.
Ricebird senior Jack Dorotik, for the second season in a row, hit the team’s first home run of the year, his blast Friday night driving in three, putting El Campo ahead 8-0 in the second inning.
“It was really exciting,” Dorotik said. “It’s the last game I’ll ever play on this field and I hit a home run, I’ll definitely remember forever.”
Dorotik has been on fire in his last five games hitting .667 to go with 12 RBIs.
El Campo pitching led by four innings from junior left-hander Brock Rod and one inning from freshman right-hander Lane Schulz held the Brahmas to one hit. The duo struck out eight of the 16 batters they faced.
The Ricebirds had clutch hitting, scoring 12 of their 14 runs with two outs.
El Campo sophomore Dean Poenitzsch scored the first run of the game, with one out, he tripled to centerfield. Rod followed with a groundout, plating Poenitzsch. Six more batters hit in the inning scoring four more runs before Houston Furr recorded the third out.
The Ricebirds added to their lead in the top of the second inning.
With one out, El Campo got back-to-back doubles from Rod and junior Bryce Rasmussen. Houston Furr picked up a second out on a pop-up, but they weren’t able to get out of the inning unscathed. Dorotik took the second pitch he saw and dumped it over the left centerfield wall.
“I can’t even put into words (what it felt like) I was just happy and excited,” Dorotik said.
El Campo’s offense added six more runs in the final two innings.
The Ricebirds in the second round, will meet Huffman Hargrave at Cy Ridge High School on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday starting at noon. If needed, game three will start 30 minutes after.
Hargrave finished second in their district this season, last year they did not make the playoffs.
SIMILAR OPPONENTS
Both Hargrave and El Campo played Needville and West Columbia.
Hargrave played Needville twice and went 1-1 in those games and they beat Columbia. El Campo lost to Needville and beat Columbia.
Hargrave has a 21-7-1 overall record. They finished District 21 play with a 9-3 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.