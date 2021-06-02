A young El Campo Marine, was one of the 241 Americans killed in a now often-overlooked terroristic attack, were among the people honored in this year’s Memorial Day observances.
The attack didn’t happen on U.S. soil and wasn’t part of a battle.
But at the time, it shocked the nation.
The equivalent of six tons of TNT in a truck with a suicide bomber behind the wheel claimed the life of 22-year-old Lance Cpl. Johnnie Douglas Ceasar, a tired young man trying to get some sleep behind concrete walls in Beirut on Oct. 23, 1983.
The bomber “plowed into the four-story barracks where more than 300 U.S. troops from a U.N. peacekeeping mission slept and detonated what the FBI called the largest non-nuclear bomb in history (at the time). The explosion and fireball pulverized the concrete fortress, killing 241 U.S. service members, most of them Marines. A second blast minutes later at the compound of the French peacekeeping force killed 58 more Western troops,” according to the website for Arlington National Cemetery, which adds, “It was the largest single-day loss of life for Marines since the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima.”
Ceasar was the son of Johnnie and Robbie Ceasar.
He was a 1980 graduate of El Campo High School and had played on the varsity football team for two years. Ceasar had also been a member of the Library Club at school, according to Leader-News coverage then.
Ceasar enlisted in the Marine Corps in December 1979 and completed his training at the San Diego, Calif., recruit depot.
The young man had been deployed to Europe once before being ordered to the Middle East.
He had returned home from that trip with small items for his mother and six siblings – samples of currency from the assorted countries he had visited.
Then he got the orders which placed him in Beirut.
Ceasar had been part of the peacekeeping force deployed there. At the time of the attack, he had been scheduled to rotate home in just two weeks.
But instead of hugs and favorite meals, the young man was greeted with tears and the whole town mourned.
Flags in El Campo flew at half-mast for a week as the city waited the return of its son’s body.
A ceremony was held in Ricebird Stadium just before the next home football game to salute the former Ricebird standout on the turf he once placed.
It was Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Merta of El Campo, now a former American Legion commander, who escorted Ceasar’s body home. Merta, a career Marine, was stationed in a Washington, D.C., ceremonial unit at the time.
As his mother awaited the return of her son’s body, she told the Leader-News, “When he went into the service, I knew he was going for his country. I was upset at first, but after a while I was real pleased with it. My husband talked to me. He always said I was too overprotective of all of the kids.
“All I thought of at first was that he was leaving home, not that he was going to serve his country. But as the days went by, I started looking up. I was grateful he wanted to do this thing for his country.”
Ceasar came from a family of seven children.
He was buried at the El Campo Community Cemetery on Nov. 5, 1983.
Almost 250 mourners joined the honor guard from the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines, 4th Marine Division in the cold wet rain to remember and salute the fallen Marine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.