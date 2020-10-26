Annie Merta Tamez, 97, of Louise, passed away Oct. 23, 2020. She was born in Seymour on Oct. 15, 1923 to Leo and Annie Neigebaur Tobola.
With an unwavering compassionate soul, Annie was devoted to her family and Catholic faith. She had a passion for flower gardening with a prolific green thumb brightening the life around her. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Louise/Hillje Altar Society.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Henry Tamez; sons, Frank Merta Jr. and wife Dorothy of Louise, Dickie Merta and wife Andrea of Louise; daughters, Pat Raska of El Campo, Lorraine Cunningham and husband Mike of El Campo, Theresa Saucedo and husband David of El Campo, Peggy Halamicek and husband Allan of El Campo; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Ida Mach of El Campo.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Merta Sr.; son, Robert “Bobby” Merta; brother, Leroy Tobola; sisters, Evelyn Orsak and Nelmarie Kight and great-grandson, Austin Frank Galloway.
Viewing was 2 - 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at Triska Funeral Home with visitation from 5 - 6 p.m. at Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje. A Rosary in her memory was recited at 6 p.m. at the church. Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church. Burial followed at Saint Andrews Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Annie’s grandsons: Eric Merta, Jared Merta, James Merta, Chris Cunningham, Brad Weston, Travis Saucedo, Jake Merta, Luke Merta and Wiley Halamicek.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in memory of Annie to be made to Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje or Houston Hospice - El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
