Welcome to the week of broken dreams. This week in the football contest with so many close games, injuries and upsets, only a few scorecards had over nine wins.
Four cards stood tallest with 11 wins. Blake Appling, Matthew Martinez, Betty Roades and Diane Cerny, all of El Campo, needed to go to the tie-breaker to determine who won week 10.
Before we figure out who won, let’s take a moment to bask in the glory, that finally, someone has taken down Alabama. So whether you root for LSU or not, let’s all say geaux Tigers. The dream would be that Alabama would have fallen out of the top 10, but alas, that was a total pipe dream as they sit number three in the rankings.
With all that said, Alabama and LSU did not have a defensive battle this week as both teams traded punches on the offensive side of the football. The two combined for 87 points and Martinez’s guess of 86 was closest to lock down first place. Roades’ pick of 61 lands her second. Appling’s pick of 46 was just high enough to beat out Cerny and he takes third place. Cerny picked low and represents the thought of both teams playing a hard-fought defensive battle, I thought the same. We were both wrong, offense rules the day.
Big shockers this week in the football contest, the Vikings beating the Cowboys. The Steelers and their backup quarterback beating the Rams. Honestly, the Bears beating anybody, even with a backup quarterback the Lions almost beat Mitch Trubisky. College football didn’t provide many true upsets, even LSU winning wasn’t much of a longshot. However, Oklahoma and Texas both were nearly upset which would have caused massive upheaval in the football contest with all four picking both games.
In this upcoming football contest this week, look for more NFL games. On the college side of things, the good and competitive games are few and far between and this week the NFL looks to be the best bet for good games.
Good luck to all those entering the contest this week.
-Joshua Reese
Sports Editor
