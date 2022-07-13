El Campo’s 12U all-star team holds up the Section 4 banner after beating Shiner last Friday night in Rosenberg. Front row (l-r) Trent Cantu, Konnor Beal, Trace Smith, Rowan Babcock, Jayden Balderas and Weldon Bowers. Back Row (l-r) Coach Eric Ballejo, Aiden Ballejo, Carson Bystrek, Jonah Poenitzsch, Caleb Leach, Keaton Koudela, coach Tim Leach, Landon Hickl, Hudson Bystrek and manager Shawn Hickl. El Campo this week will be in Tyler competing for the Texas East state championship.