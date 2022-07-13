A second win over Shiner propelled El Campo 12U to the Little League Texas State tournament starting this weekend in Tyler.
El Campo finished off Shiner 12-1, earning them a Section Four championship Friday night in Rosenberg.
“Especially when we’ve got great pitching, when our batters are on we’re a tough out,” 12U manager Shawn Hickl said. “That’s why we’ve scored so many runs. Our bats have been on the entire tournament, so far and hopefully they’ll continue to be on at state.”
El Campo in the sectional tournament took down Shiner twice and Beeville en route to their championship.
It took El Campo a couple of innings to get going, but once they did, they started driving the ball to all parts of the field, run-ruling Shiner in four innings.
The red and white all-stars scored 11 runs in the final two innings to seal their win.
The final blow came from pinch hitter Jayden Balderas.
With two outs, two runners on and two runs needed to end the game, Balderas drilled the first pitch he saw to deep center field. Both runners came around to score ending the game, with his team carrying him off the field in excitement.
“I just wanted to get the walk-off to be honest. I wanted the feeling because I’ve never hit a walk-off,” Balderas said. “It was (a) good (feeling) everyone was jumping, it was just, wow.”
Balderas’ hit was one of 11 for El Campo, led by Jonah Poenitzsch and Caleb Leach who combined for five hits and scored four of the 12 runs.
Leach took the ball and pitched four strong innings for El Campo. After navigating an early jam, the fire-throwing right-hander dominated Shiner bats.
Shiners’ biggest threat was early, with a tight strike zone they picked up back-to-back four-pitch walks. Shiner followed with a single to load the bases. After a strikeout, Shiner grabbed a single to score a run. However, they got a little greedy and a second score was cut down at the plate via a strong throw from Keaton Koudela in centerfield to his cut-off man Trace Smith to catcher Landon Hickl who applied the tag.
Shiner got Leach for three more hits spread out across the final three innings. The fire-throwing righty struck out seven batters.
“Sometimes we would get down, but once we started hitting everybody got back up,” Leach said. “It feels great (to advance).”
El Campo is one of four teams in the Texas East State tournament. Also making it are Pearland, Lufkin and Bridge City. The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday.
Following the Texas East tournament is the Southwest tournament in Waco. The Texas East representative last year was Needville who was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19.
