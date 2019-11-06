The Ricebirds, with a win over West Columbia will be the second seed going into the playoffs. Pictured above: sophomore offensive lineman Kerry North races out in front of freshman running back Rueben Owens to plow the road for home. The Ricebirds offensive line has been a big reason the team has pounded out over 3,000 rushing yards this season. The line consists of seniors Cole Riha, Devon Earls and Edmund Weinheimer and sophomores North and Juan Leal.