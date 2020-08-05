Bingo Games Canceled
Until Further Notice
Due to COVID-19, and the low player attendance, bingo games held at the American Legion on Friday evenings have been canceled starting Friday, Aug. 7. Be sure to listen to KULP Radio or check the El Campo Leader-News bulletin board section for more information on when bingo will resume.
High School Parking Lot
Closed For Striping
The El Campo High School Parking lot will be closed off starting Tuesday, Aug. 4 through the rest of the week for striping of the parking lot. People are asked to park around the back side of the high school or on the east of the road.
Annual Shirt Drive
Collecting Polos For Kids
Be the Light Community Outreach is accepting new and gently used polo style shirts for the 2020-2021 school year. Drop off at 3 in 1 Fitness, 602 Farenthold. Please wash before donating. For more information and to register your child, call Jennifer at 616-7102. Polos will be handed out at the Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Willie Bell Park.
School Supplies Being
Sought For Students
Newlife Alliance of El Campo Village is seeking supplies for their back-to-school drive going on now through Aug. 7. Supplies, which will be distributed to 150 school-age children, can be dropped off at their office, 1185 Olivia, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call Brandy, 475-8938. Newlife Alliance is a non-profit organization.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
Bake Sale Funds Appreciation Day
A bake sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 at Sno Ball Adventure, located at 1101 N. Mechanic (behind Palais Royal). The sale will be from 11 a.m. until sold out. Proceeds will go to Wharton County Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and net proceeds will go to local first responders.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
Drive By & Drop Off
Louise Elementary is holding a drive by meet the teacher and also giving parents a chance to drop off school supplies on Tuesday, Aug. 11 along 2nd Street in Louise in front of the elementary school.
ONGOING
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
Records Available For Pick Up
The El Campo Rice Special Cooperative would like to inform parents that special education records are available for pick up. The Special Education office will be open Monday - Thursday from 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. through July 30th. Regular hours of Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. will resume on Aug. 3.
Sign Up For Strike Out Parkinson’s Event
Rescheduled Strike Out Parkinson’s will be Saturday, Sept. 19 at Legacy Field - Zlotnik Park. Sign up by Sept. 4 and get a T-shirt. To play, or for more information, contact Terri Quinn at 533-2109 or tkquinn111@gmail.com.
To-Go & Pick Up Orders
Sandy Corner Cafe, inside of El Campo Memorial Hospital located at 303 Sandy Corner Rpad, has to-go and pick up orders available Monday - Friday. Call 578-5160 to call in orders and for instructions for pick up. Look for the daily menu on Facebook.
Helping Hands Ministry Assistance Available
Helping Hands Ministry offers assistance with utility payments. For information, contact Ann Strarup at 543-9504.
COVID-19 Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org.
Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded, it is important to dispose of it properly. The Everyday Heroes drop box is located behind First Financial Bank (formerly Commercial State Bank), they can also be dropped off at the American Legion Hall, 2241 Hwy. 71 Hwy South every Friday, during Bingo sessions.
