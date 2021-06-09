El Campo High School boys showed out in full force for the first day of Ricebirds’ summer workouts Monday. Between incoming freshman and incoming seniors 139 El Campo athletes took part.
Minutes before the opening whistle at 7 a.m., most of the athletes were on the field or in the weight room, with a few sprinting from the parking lot.
With the whistle, the groups began their work.
From the field, clangs and grunts could be heard from the weight room as linemen and tight ends went through their workouts. The weight room group went through different lifts, heavy rope and medicine ball work.
The skill position players on the field went through stretches and then broke into groups and worked through drills. The field group worked on the speed ladder, short shuttle, ran with resistance bands and pushed a sled with 45-pound weights.
“Everybody is getting better each and every day,” incoming senior offensive lineman Kerry North said. “It was much harder (this year), rather than just doing stations and stuff. We actually got explosive drills in and (lifted) more weight.”
Each group worked non-stop for five to six minutes and rotated through to a different drill with water breaks in between. In the early morning, it wasn’t overly hot, but the mugginess made those just standing still sweat.
After 45 minutes, the two groups switched and the big guys went through the field workouts as the skill players went through the same weight room regimen.
Program-wide from incoming middle school athletes to high school seniors, the opening day of workouts were well attended with more than 320 taking part in El Campo’s offseason program.
The workouts will go through Thursday and start back next Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.