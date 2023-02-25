El Campo ISD trustees have changes to the class rank calculations and the next step in establishing the district’s Guardian Program before them Tuesday.
Trustees opened Pandora’s Box last session with a discussion of how student GPAs would be calculated moving forward. The suggestion that garnered the most traction was a shift to restricting classes contributing to a student’s GPA to just four core classes; English, math, science and social studies, although the exact nature of the proposal isn’t known as of press time.
“If students are involved in specific tracks; athletics, band, choir, it can alter what classes they take in high school. Some paths could take and allow dual credits,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “Everyone has access to core classes.”
As it stands, district policy provides no restrictions on subject when it comes to GPA and class rank calculations.
“Many schools only use core courses, it’s more the norm than not,” Callaghan said.
The new GPA calculation proposal will be presented by El Campo High School Principal Paul Fleener.
Trustees will also vote on how the superintendent should proceed in selecting a psychological screening program for the Guardian Program, a plan to allow armed teachers or other staff on campus.
Board members voted to move forward with the program, but potential guardians need to pass a screening procedure.
“The nest step would be us hiring a firm. I would imagine the board want me to identify a company and the costs associated, a consistent company and one that’s available, they want this to happen more quickly than slowly. If the firm can start, say, September 2023, we’re probably not going with them,” Callaghan said.
Other items in front of the board are a proposal to cancel the May 6 board election as well as an amendment to the oil and gas lease with Ballard Exploration Company.
No other candidates have filed to run against trustees Position 6 Anthony Dorotik or Position 7 Susan Nohavitza.
The oil and gas lease allows drilling under campus property, with a well potentially pulling from underneath the high school, district officials say.
As well, the board will review Myatt Elementary’s Door detection audit, which the campus passed.
