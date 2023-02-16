With Texas’ legislature considering legalizing gambling in some form, city officials see the benefits of encouraging the businesses but have serious reservations.
As it stands, Texas only allows gambling in the form of the state lottery, bingo and horse or gray hound racing, with casinos on tribal land sanctioned by the federal government. Lobbyists working with the state legislature and governor propose opening the state to more gambling and increased business means dollars via taxes, dependent on Texas voter’s approval come election season.
City officials are interested in the expanded revenue base this new industry could bring to local economies.
“I’m definitely not against, and lean toward being in favor of, casino gambling. Huge sums of money leave Texas for Louisiana every year. I’d like to see that money stay in Texas. It would bring in much-needed revenue and increased tourism,” El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee said.
An increase in tax funding can mean more funding for public services and improvements. However, keeping an eye on potential dangers that might follow legal gambling is a priority for officials.
I’d like to see those tax dollars earmarked, maybe for teacher pay raises, continuing education for teachers and administrators and public school infrastructure ... Infrastructure in our cities, especially rural cities, could also be a benefactor of tax revenue from casinos. And I’m not talking about the cities where the casinos are located; I’m talking about cities that are not getting the direct benefit of the casinos, cities like El Campo and Wharton ... But if we could attract a casino to our city limits, I think that could be a good thing as long as it is run properly. If casinos are centers of organized crime, let them go elsewhere,” Barbee said.
A pair of bipartisan legislators have proposed a constitutional amendment creating the Texas Gaming Commission that would regulate gaming and authorize casinos as destinations across the state. District 99 Representative Charlie Geren, R-Lakeworth, and District 6 Senator Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, proposed the amendment, HJR 97 in the House and SJR. 17 in the Senate, that would go in front of Texas voters in November if approved.
The county has struggled with illegal gambling in the past, with eight-liners or electronic gambling machines coming back into vogue every few years before being seized and ultimately destroyed by local law enforcement.
“We had a bust of one last month off of Wharton Street. We took some eight liners and we got some arrest warrants. We try and get awarded (the machines) so they don’t re-enter circulation,” El Campo Police Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said. “Most of the statistics say it does raise the crime rates, but they don’t seem to count how many people come in to the area. I’ve been doing some reading and the legislature isn’t really looking at legalizing (the eight liners). As I’ve seen, it’s the tourist casinos. If those come in a little closer to us, like Houston, we could see some of that.”
Eight-liners could be on the ballot this season as well, with District 42 Representative Richard Raymond, R-Laredo, proposing HB 1719 that would, if passed, allow local governments like the City of El Campo to hold a vote either allowing or banning the machines in their municipality.
Discussions about games of chance, contrasted with games of skill, circulate around the legislature, with some legislators, like Craig Goldman-R Fort Worth out of Texas’ 97 district, asking the Texas attorney general’s office to consider certain machines allowable as recently as mid-January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.