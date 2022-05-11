El Campo junior catcher Ashley Fisher sent the Ladybirds to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018 with a walk-off single in the third game of a best of three series against eighth-ranked Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns in Tomball Saturday afternoon.
“We’re so excited (to move on). We worked so hard and practiced and every single person on this field played a role in this win,” Fisher said.
After a 9-2 win from the Ladybirds to open the series on Friday night, the two teams went back and forth all day Saturday. Hamshire-Fannett evened the series in the second game with their walk-off.
“We had a bunch of fight in us,” El Campo coach Haley Colwell said. “We never backed down and we were super motivated coming into this round, all we wanted to do was win. Didn’t matter if we were down in the first, they had full confidence and that’s how you win ball games.”
The finale featured seven home runs from the two teams as they traded scores throughout the game.
El Campo’s finale salvo came in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Ladybird senior Alyssa Mendez was hit by a pitch with one out in the inning. Hamshire-Fannett inched their way closer to extra innings, getting a pop-up for the second out, keeping Mendez at first base.
Mendez with two outs stole second base. Now in scoring position, Fisher with her second hit in the game belted the ball to the wall in right. Mendez rounded the bases and crossed the plate sending the dugout into a frenzy as they rushed the field and mobbed Fisher at first base.
“I was going up there looking for a single or a double to hit (Mendez) in,” Fisher said. “I am super excited. I wanted to do this for my team and I did.”
In the playoffs, now four games, Fisher is batting .500 to go with eight RBIs, tied for second-most on the team.
El Campo needed big plays to keep them on pace with Lady Longhorns. Mendez hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to pull them ahead 5-3. Ladybird junior Kate Bubela added in two home runs as well, her second long ball, putting El Campo ahead 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth. In that inning, Mendez and Bubela both hit back-to-back solo shots.
After Hamshire-Fannett tied the game in the top of the sixth inning, starting pitcher freshman Carlee Bubela left the game with an injury. With a few warmup pitches, junior Bridget Dorotik finished up the inning.
The Lady Longhorns came close to re-taking the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Hamshire-Fannett loaded the bases with one out, with a single and two walks. Dorotik facing immense pressure and the Lady Longhorns’ best hitters in their three and four-hole batters, bounced back, getting a swinging strikeout and pop out to end the inning.
Facing a tough hitting lineup, Bubela and Dorotik both did good work with duo pitching in both in both games Saturday.
“Those two have worked together all season so I’m not surprised in the final game it came down to both of them (pitching) in the final game,” Colwell said.
El Campo hit nine home runs in the three-game series all from Mendez, Bubela and Fisher. Bubela led the team with four. She now has 13 on the season, the second-most in 4A.
El Campo in the third round will face Huffman-Hargrave in a three-game series at Tomball on Thursday, Friday and Saturday if needed. Thursday and Friday’s games will be at 6 p.m. Saturday will be at noon.
Huffman-Hargrave last year ended the Ladybirds playoff run and went four rounds deep.
Hargrave was third in their district this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.