It was glints and glitter as El Campo ISD upperclassmen and guests, along with parents, danced into the evening at the 2023 El Campo Prom.
This prom drew a larger crowd than usual as families flocked to the expanded venue.
“It went well, we had a good turnout and it was a good crowd. We had more students come out than in the past. I think moving it to the Civic Center got more people interested in coming and I think that’s what we’re going to do in the future,” Prom Sponsor Roy Larson said. “We ordered around 400 tickets, and we used almost all of them.”
Students were shepherded away from their families, pulled into a side room to prepare for the Grand March while parents and other onlookers waited in the main hall for the show to start.
Students and their escorts entered from backstage, arm-in-arm to the crowds’ fanfare before having their photos snapped.
As the attendees left the stage still arm in arm, they were supposed to lap the main hall, however most made it halfway before breaking away to take happy photos with excited parents.
After the Grand March, Larson called on all the guys to take their mothers onto the dance floor for a mother-son dance followed by a father-daughter dance. Parents cut a rug with their children as local faces encompassed the spectrum of dancing. El Campo Police Cpl. Mark Biskup danced gracefully with his daughter Tori, while El Campo ISD Board President James Russell twirled and spun his daughter Emmy Lou Russell to much fanfare from the crowd.
After the parent dances ended, the crowd of guests began to file out and attendees voted for their 2023 Prom King and Queen. After the tally, Jasmine Canales and Trevon Jackson were named Prom Queen and King before taking the stage.
Students workers decorated the El Campo Civic Center following their “Fly Me To The Moon” theme in the days prior to the dance, with hanging stars and twinkling lights lighting up every sequined gown and boutonniere.
“I think the kids did well, it’s hard to decorate a space that big well, but I think we got the theme down and that’s what we were going for,” Larson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.