It was the tale of two different halves at Ricebird Stadium Friday night. For the El Campo Ricebirds the second half mattered most, scoring 42 points in the final two quarters, beating their rivals, the Needville Blue Jays, in a rout 56-21.
El Campo (9-1, 5-0) secured their second straight undefeated District 12 championship, a first for the Ricebirds’ new coaching staff.
“I think we’re playing really good. Obviously, we’ve got room to improve and get better on both sides of the ball, adjusting to different things. I like where we’re at,” Ricebirds head coach Chad Worrell said.
Needville (3-7, 1-4) gave El Campo everything they could handle for about the first 23 minutes of play.
El Campo’s offense struggled early against a defensive wrinkle they haven’t seen yet this season and the defense had a hard time with Needville’s read-option.
The Ricebirds punted on four of their first five possessions. Needville took advantage jumping out to a 14-7 lead. The Blue Jays’ freshman running back DaShawn Burton gashed the Ricebirds picking up yards in chunks.
Despite the momentum with the Blue Jays, El Campo with 57 seconds went 66 yards down the field, tying the game. Ricebird junior running back Rueben Owens II capped off the drive with a four-yard score, his second of five touchdowns on the night. Owens’ score was set up by a long 40-yard run from senior quarterback Isaiah Anderson.
“We knew they were going to come out hard. They had nothing to lose, they weren’t going to the playoffs. We made some adjustments in the second half and came out and played harder,” Owens said. “When (we get) rolling it’s hard to stop us.”
After some lockerroom adjustments, the Ricebirds with their feet under them began to pick up steam. Owens and senior running back Johntre Davis pounded Needville defenders for big gains. The duo finished with 379 yards and six touchdowns.
Anderson and senior Alberine North also found the endzone.
“Defensively in the first half it was not great,” Anderson said. “Half time we made some corrections, second half we came out and played our (tail) off. I think it’s one of our best halves this season.”
The big gains Needville saw early were taken away in the second half. Burton was held in check until the final possession.
Needville opted to try and air the ball out to stay within reach of El Campo. The Ricebird defensive line, caused havoc, forcing incompletions and sacks. Worrell credited fresh legs on the defensive line to helping them be successful late.
On the defensive line, El Campo rotated through seniors Carson Whitington, Kerry North, Jonthre Davis, Trey Clark and Clarence Farrow, along with juniors Casen Barden, DK Norman, and Rhenner Spenrath.
El Campo held Needville under five yards a play.
The Ricebirds will meet the fourth-place seed from District 11. El Campo last year played Yates at Butler Stadium.
