The first playoff appearance in El Campo Ladybird soccer history ended sooner than hoped, falling to the Needville Lady Jays 5-1 at home Friday night.
When the two shared a district together last season, Needville had beaten El Campo 9-0 and 7-0. However, a strong team this year, the Ladybirds played Needville tight, coming seconds away from a potentially tied game at halftime. Needville’s pressure and taller strikers wore down the Ladybirds, grabbing three goals in the final 40 minutes of play.
“We had a lot of improvement from last year to this year. We definitely got more athletic and we started playing together as a team and hit the weight room,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “We’ve just gotten better overall and the program is going to continue to grow.”
The Ladybirds had the first scoring opportunity getting a free kick from just outside the goalie box. From about 15 yards away, the Ladybirds sent a strong shot towards the goal, around the Needville wall, but it was caught by the Lady Jay goalkeeper.
Needville broke the nil-nil tie, 10 minutes into the game. Off a corner kick, the Lady Jay striker found one of their taller players, who headed the ball in for the score. Of the five goals scored by Needville, four came on set pieces. The Lady Jays added another goal with 13 minutes left to go in the half. Needville got a turnover with El Campo trying to clear the ball away after a Ladybird save. The Lady Jay striker scored from about 10 yards away, beating a diving attempt from the El Campo goalie.
Trailing 2-nil, El Campo got on the scoreboard with five minutes left in the game. Off a corner kick, the Ladybirds got the ball inside the Needville goalie box. El Campo junior Ariana Reyna kicked the ball into the net with Needville scrambling to clear the ball.
“It is amazing to just make it to the playoffs, the first round, we’re making history,” senior co-captain Alex Montes said. “I plan to see more from the girls next and look forward to them playing next year and doing better.”
Needville tried to add a third goal on a corner kick with seconds left in the half. The Ladybirds cleared the ball and passed it out front to sophomore Madison Gaona with five seconds left, she had just beaten the Needville defenders at mid-field with a free and clear run at the goal, but the buzzer sounded as she crossed the 35-yard line to end the half. With a few more seconds, Gaona would have been able to take a shot on goal, one on one with the keeper.
“This is just the beginning. The girls are leading the push hard for next year,” senior co-captain Diana Mejia said. “I saw them growing throughout the season and I’m really excited to see what they can do next year.”
The Ladybirds finished 9-3 in district play and the third seed in District 22.
Playing on the Ladybirds this season were Dalilah Casique, Alexia Pena, Mayleigh Martinez, Megan Collins, Lizzie Erwin, Brisa Alonso, Karina Dominguez, Destiny Martinez, Ariana Reyna, Alex Montes, Lizzie Flota, Arianna Metoyer, Diana Mejia, Sofia Medina, Melanie Nunez, Jimena Rico, Madison Gaona, Melissa Barrera, Lissette Olvera, Karen Rangel and Michelle Villanueva.
El Campo had four seniors in Montes, Mejia, Dominguez and Nunez.
“They were amazing. (Montes) stepped up to goalie when we needed her. She’s a utility player, I can use her anywhere. (Mejia) is aggressive on the field and has great ball-handling skills. (Dominguez) is amazing at her position and she can send it up the field when we need it. She’s a leader and tells the girls what to do and they listen to her. (Nunez) came from basketball and she was our speed and she helped us score. I’m proud of all four of them.”
RICEBIRDS MOVING ON
For the second year in a row, the El Campo Ricebirds will be heading to the area championships after beating the West Columbia Roughnecks 4-1 in West Columbia Friday night.
Despite getting swept by the Roughnecks in district play last season, the confident Birds took care of business in their bi-district match.
“Extremely proud of these guys. First time in program history we’ve been Bi-District Champions in back-to-back years. Columbia is a tough place and team to play anytime of the year and we rose to the occasion,” El Campo coach Audie Jackson said.
El Campo and West Columbia felt each other out throughout most of the first half. With 18 minutes left in the half, El Campo junior Raymond Moreno broke from the West Columbia defense, drawing the Roughneck keeper out of his box. While trying to stop Moreno, he clobbered him, drawing a yellow card and a free kick. After a few minutes to collect himself, Moreno scored sending the ball to the left side of the net, beating the backup keeper.
West Columbia tied the game a few minutes later, taking advantage of an El Campo defender who had fallen down.
Moreno added a second goal with two minutes left in the half. El Campo senior Alexis Salazar found Moreno near the goal. Moreno made a quick turn and sent the ball over the goalie and into the net to make it a 2-1 game.
El Campo in the second half added two more goals, one from Salazar and one from junior Nick Montes.
El Campo played Taylor for the area championship in Brenham Tuesday night.
