An El Campo eatery wants a sign directing people to its location, but needs the blessing of the city Board Of Adjustment to hoist it on the pole.
The Rice Country Grill is a home-style eatery offering all-day breakfast on the U.S. 59 feeder near the Hwy. 71 South intersection. It is located inside the same building as a Mid Coast Well-Care clinic.
The clinic already has a 40-foot tall sign covering 250 square feet on the lot, and city ordinances only allow one sign on similarly sized lots. The eatery, however, would like to have its own, considerably smaller sign, and place it on an already existing pole.
If approved, the sign could stand about 12-foot tall and cover about 16 square feet on the frontage side of the building.
“This sign modification is for the specific purpose of clarifying property traffic direction to ensure community members receive adequate, timely and convenient medical care,” said John Elts of South Texas Signs & Engraving.
The BOA will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in city council chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public and includes a public hearing to allow citizens to address any concerns they may have over the proposed sign placement.
