Not one, not two, not 10, but 23 El Campo Ladybirds will represent the school at the regional powerlifting meet in March.
The 23 Ladybirds finished in the top 12 in their weight class during the season to earn an entry.
“It’s a really exciting time for the program, especially with it only being the second year,” first-year Ricebird coach P.J. Quinters said. “These girls are laying the foundation for what it takes to be an El Campo powerlifter. Having 23 girls qualify is a testament to the amount of work and dedication these athletes have shown this season, I could not be more proud of them.”
The girls heading to regionals are Ally Espericueta, Christine Hernandez, Ta’Laijah Taylor, Carrie Ward, Elizabeth Cadena, Jordyn Maldonado, Makayla Bard, Ashley Acuna, Selene Rodriguez, Calli Pardo, Katherine Nicks, Ce’azmin Hood, Kaylynn Mendez, Ava Figirova, Sarah Spitzmiller, Aribel Zarate, Kelsi Prihoda, Ally Sohrt, Bethany Huggins, Scarlett Martin, Bethany Baker, Chassity Clark and Jayla Eaton.
Along with sending a large number of lifters to regionals, Talaijah, Mendez, Spitzmiller, Sohrt and Huggings are in the top three in their respective weight class in the region.
The Ladybirds have two lifters ranked as the top lifter in the region, Talaijah in the 105-pound division and Mendez in the 132-pound division.
Talaijh in Region VI has the heaviest squat, bench press and deadlift, totaling 495 pounds. She is currently 50 pounds ahead of second place.
Mendez, who made it to state last year, is leading the region with a combined 900 pounds on her three lifts. Mendez is currently tied with a lifter from Waco La Vega to lead the state in the weight class.
At the regional meet, the top three in each weight class will earn a trip to state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.