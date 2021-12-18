El Campo ISD trustees unanimously voted to change graduation and the district calendar making up for hours lost in a Nov. 18 early release and a hurricane scare.
“Our seniors would not have had enough minutes to graduate,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “We decided to move graduation to make sure the seniors had enough minutes and we are satisfied with the calendar moving forward.”
The board voted unanimously to move graduation from Friday, May 20 to Thursday, May 26 on the district calendar.
“This decision provides flexibility for the instructional missed minutes we had because of our changing schedule this year,” Callaghan said. “We know this isn’t ideal, but we have to roll with what we have and figure it out.”
Although the district informed the public as soon as changes to the district calendar were made, some parents felt the changes to be unnecessary.
“If we are behind on hours, why don’t we keep it the same date for graduation, and stop the early release on Mondays and stay in school on the weather days?” El Campo resident Clyde Whitington said. “A lot of people have already made plans for the original date just to have them canceled with no notice.”
The biggest issue for most parents commenting is graduation moving to a Thursday.
“Wow, this is awful. A Thursday? What about those from out of town who planned to stay the weekend with family?” El Campo resident MaryJean Skow said. “Now, they will have to take a day off from work on Friday. This is awful to make this kind of change in the middle of the year.”
The decision was a necessary one for graduating seniors, Callaghan said.
“It was a necessity, and I am happy the seniors will have enough minutes to meet graduation requirements,” Callaghan said. “Every decision we make is made with the students and faculty in mind, so ultimately, we are happy to figure this out and get our students the diploma they earned.”
