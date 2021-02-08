Deborah Steinmann

Deborah Hlavaty Steinmann of Bay City passed away Feb. 6, 2021, at the age of 63. She was born June 14, 1957 in El Campo. She was a medical receptionist at South Texas Medical Clinic for many years.
She is survived by her mother, Georgia Zamazal Hlavaty of El Campo; husband, Garland Steinmann of Bay City; sons, Dusty Wendel and wife Nicole and Ricky Wendel and wife Sarah, all of Louise; step-daughters, Amanda Tarver and husband Stephen of Harelton and Jenna Tesch and husband Jonathan of Yoakum; grandchildren, Ethan Wendel, Summer Wendel and Trinity Wendel; sister, Rena Dluhos and husband Tommy of El Campo; brother, Dennis Hlavaty and wife Trina of La Porte and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Hlavaty and niece, Kelly Dluhos.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Triska Funeral Home. A parish rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 at St. Philip Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating and the Rev. Kirby Hlavaty concelebrating. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Dluhos, Kevin Dluhos, Ethan Wendel, Andy Nash, David Janak, David Smith, Ronnie Leopold and Brian Seaman. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobbie Janak, Margaret Leopold, Diane Seaman, Charlene Smith, Becky Koudela and Ruby Hoffman.
Donations in memory of Debbie Steinmann may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
