The El Campo Ricebirds for the second straight week put on a show on both sides of the ball when they scrimmaged the Sweeny Bulldogs at home Thursday night. After missing the playoffs last season, the Ricebirds have shown well against La Grange and Sweeny, both playoff teams last season.
“What I was really looking for was us taking that step forward from last week and I really think we did that,” Ricebirds Head Coach Wayne Condra said. “But we can’t be satisfied. We’ve had two good scrimmages but next week the games count.”
At home in the final scrimmage, the Ricebirds not only got to get a better look against Sweeny, who went two rounds deep in the playoffs last year, but they also got to play two periods of live-action football.
During the scrimmage portion with Sweeny, the first-team defense made waves, on the first play, sophomore defensive lineman Juan Leal forced a fumble. A few plays later, the defensive line forced another fumble. The second-team defense followed the first-team and forced a fumble on their first play. The first-team defense gave up one big play on a pass, but they stiffened up and Sweeny stalled.
In the live-action, the Ricebirds defense gave up a couple of first downs, but they also had just as many, if not more, tackles for loss.
“Those front four guys are doing a great job and we’re able to mix a few guys in to help out. The linebackers and the secondary (are doing great),” Condra said. “The thing about is you see a lot of red helmets to the football and when you do that you’re going to play some great defense.”
On offense, the Ricebirds put on a broadway play. They only scored one touchdown during the live-action period, but they scored two more during the offense only periods. Sweeny’s defense last year gave up less than 10 points a game. Thursday night at Ricebird Stadium, El Campo’s running backs left a lot of defenders holding nothing but air.
The Ricebirds offense stalled on their first drive. On their second drive, freshman running back, Rueben Owens took it to the house on the first play. Owens took the toss, made a cut, broke through four arm tackles and scored. Senior Javien Williams had his own big gain breaking through the Sweeny second-team defense before quarterback Cullen Braden scored the touchdown on a short keeper.
During the live-action portion, the Ricebirds offense moved downfield quickly and sophomore Johntre Davis capped off the drive with a 35-yard run.
“The backs did great,” Condra said. “Sweeny’s got a heck of a defense and we knew that coming in. We wanted to see us come in and establish us at the line of scrimmage and see where we’re at running the football. We did some good things but again we have some things we need to correct.”
Returning running back junior Charles Shorter didn’t make it into the end zone Thursday night but still had a couple of big runs. While the Birds didn’t need to throw much, senior tight end Conner Williams did pull down a nice catch 15-yard from senior Clay Jung.
With both of El Campo’s scrimmages now complete, preparation for the regular season has already been underway. Friday the team watched film from Thursday’s game and Monday they will start getting ready for the first Friday Night Lights of the year when they go on the road to play Texas City.
LOUISE
The Louise Hornets went on the road Thursday to face Yorktown for their final scrimmage of the season.
“(We had) great improvement from last week, both offensively and defensively,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said.
While the Hornets showed improvement from last Friday’s tri-scrimmage against Runge and St. Pual, they did not come out leave Yorktown completely healthy.
The turnaround for the Hornets will be quick as they play Ganado at home Friday night.
