The new COVID-19 count for Wharton County is 17 deaths, as of 4:30 p.m, according to the Texas Department. The spike in cases likely reflects a delay of information as the state is overwhelmed by the changing numbers. This is still not cause for panic.
There are 517 total coronavirus cases for the county, 253 recoveries and 230 active cases. (See previous post or upcoming L-N editions for more information.)
