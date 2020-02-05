The Flatonia Bulldogs (21–7, 4–1) were too much for the Louise Hornets (13–8, 2–3) to handle on Friday night, winning 53–22 in Louise.
The Louise players looked relaxed and confident during pregame warmups. Shortly after tip-off, junior point guard Rogeric Schooler scored on a lightning-quick move to the basket to put the Hornets up 2–0.
Schooler’s score would be Louise’s last lead of the game.
After the Hornets’ 2–3 zone stifled the Bulldogs for the opening four minutes, senior forward Dakory Willis scored in the low post and freshman guard Fidel Venegas converted a successful and-one to put Flatonia up 5–2. The first quarter ended with the Bulldogs holding an 8–2 lead.
Flatonia’s eight first-quarter points began a 21–0 run. Louise struggled to crack the full-court press and couldn’t stop Bulldog senior point guard Kannin Mikulik, who scored 12 points in the second quarter.
Flatonia took a 27–8 lead into halftime, and from there both teams went back and forth. The Hornets played a hard-nosed second half but never got within striking distance as the Dogs finished the game with a 53–22 victory.
Louise was led by Schooler’s seven points, while forward Duran Vasquez put up six.
“Flatonia put pressure on us all game,” junior Dustin Roberts said. “We can’t have Rogeric and Duran score all our points, other guys need to step up.”
The Hornets last night played Yorktown on the road with the hopes of righting the ship as they enter the second leg of district play.
“They’re number one in our district,” Roberts said. “If we win it’ll be big for us going forward.”
