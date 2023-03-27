The El Campo Ladybirds might have the shortest relay team, but they are one of the fastest around, leading Wharton County in the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay. Ladybird freshman Madison Holmes has competed well on varsity, with the county’s best long jump and 200-meter dash.

Below are the top-five girls athletes from around the county in each event.

100-meter dash

East Bernard - Avery Scott - 14.41

Wharton - Genesis Velasquez - 14.42

Louise - Addison Lewis - 14.55

Boling - Suri Weaver - 14.91

Louise - Rhiley Drozd - 14.96

200-meter dash

El Campo - Madison Holmes - 26.32

East Bernard - Malaya Thomas - 26.75

El Campo - Ja’Kaela Higgins - 27.78

Wharton - Kadyn Smith - 30.03

Boling - Landynn Tompkins - 30.14

400-meter dash

Wharton - J’Honesty Smith - 1:04.02

El Campo - Calli Pardo- 1:07.62

East Bernard - Anna Witte - 1:08.42

Boling - Alana Rodriguez - 1:09.34

Boling - Bianca Sanchez - 1:13.27

800-meter run

East Bernard - Ashlynn Lemos - 2:31.66

Boling - Karli Horta - 2:45.40

Boling - Bianca Sanchez - 2:56.25

Louise - Madison Grant - 3:06.58

1,600-meter run

East Bernard - Ashlynn Lemos - 5:52.75

Boling - Karli Horta - 6:00.58

3,200-meter run

East Bernard - Jasmine Munivez - 13:29.26

100-meter hurdles

El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 16.90

East Bernard - Bailey Leopold - 18.12

Boling - Morgan Krasucky - 19.22

East Bernard - Grace Wilcox - 19.34

Louise - Kayleigh Kocurek - 20.85

300-meter hurdles

East Bernard - Bailey Leopold 49.43

El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 51.72

East Bernard - Grace Wilcox - 52.55

Boling - Morgan Krasucky 54.83

Louise - Kaileigh Kocurek - 1:00.98

4x100-meter relay

El Campo - 49.99

Wharton - 53.08

East Bernard - 53.50

Louise - 55.30

Boling - 57.32

4x200-meter relay

El Campo - 1:47.36

East Bernard - 1:52.52

Wharton - 1:52.66

Boling - 1:57.47

Louise - 1:59.93

4x400-meter relay

East Bernard - 4:20.99

Wharton - 4:25.93

El Campo -  4:25.99

Boling - 4:28.93

Long jump

El Campo - Madison Holmes - 16’-9.75”

East Bernard - Bailey Leopold - 15’-10”

Boling - Haley Fojtik - 15’-6.5”

Wharton - J’Honesty Smith - 15’-6”

Louise - Addison Lewis - 15’

Shot put

Boling - Madison Malone - 34-09.5”

El Campo - Kendra Miller - 30’-7.5”

East Bernard - Brea Glover - 30’-7”

Discus

East Bernard - Emma Logan - 99’-1”

Boling - Madison Malone - 97’-7”

Boling - Ellie Voulgaris - 83’-9.5”

Triple jump

East Bernard - Bailey Leopold - 32’-5”

Louise - Vandy Kocian - 31’-8”

Boling - Suri Weaver - 31’-3”

Boling - Cheyanne Brooks - 30’-9”

Louise - Kirsten Ochoa - 29’-3.5”

High jump

El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 4’-8”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.