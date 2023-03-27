The El Campo Ladybirds might have the shortest relay team, but they are one of the fastest around, leading Wharton County in the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay. Ladybird freshman Madison Holmes has competed well on varsity, with the county’s best long jump and 200-meter dash.
Below are the top-five girls athletes from around the county in each event.
100-meter dash
East Bernard - Avery Scott - 14.41
Wharton - Genesis Velasquez - 14.42
Louise - Addison Lewis - 14.55
Boling - Suri Weaver - 14.91
Louise - Rhiley Drozd - 14.96
200-meter dash
El Campo - Madison Holmes - 26.32
East Bernard - Malaya Thomas - 26.75
El Campo - Ja’Kaela Higgins - 27.78
Wharton - Kadyn Smith - 30.03
Boling - Landynn Tompkins - 30.14
400-meter dash
Wharton - J’Honesty Smith - 1:04.02
El Campo - Calli Pardo- 1:07.62
East Bernard - Anna Witte - 1:08.42
Boling - Alana Rodriguez - 1:09.34
Boling - Bianca Sanchez - 1:13.27
800-meter run
East Bernard - Ashlynn Lemos - 2:31.66
Boling - Karli Horta - 2:45.40
Boling - Bianca Sanchez - 2:56.25
Louise - Madison Grant - 3:06.58
1,600-meter run
East Bernard - Ashlynn Lemos - 5:52.75
Boling - Karli Horta - 6:00.58
3,200-meter run
East Bernard - Jasmine Munivez - 13:29.26
100-meter hurdles
El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 16.90
East Bernard - Bailey Leopold - 18.12
Boling - Morgan Krasucky - 19.22
East Bernard - Grace Wilcox - 19.34
Louise - Kayleigh Kocurek - 20.85
300-meter hurdles
East Bernard - Bailey Leopold 49.43
El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 51.72
East Bernard - Grace Wilcox - 52.55
Boling - Morgan Krasucky 54.83
Louise - Kaileigh Kocurek - 1:00.98
4x100-meter relay
El Campo - 49.99
Wharton - 53.08
East Bernard - 53.50
Louise - 55.30
Boling - 57.32
4x200-meter relay
El Campo - 1:47.36
East Bernard - 1:52.52
Wharton - 1:52.66
Boling - 1:57.47
Louise - 1:59.93
4x400-meter relay
East Bernard - 4:20.99
Wharton - 4:25.93
El Campo - 4:25.99
Boling - 4:28.93
Long jump
El Campo - Madison Holmes - 16’-9.75”
East Bernard - Bailey Leopold - 15’-10”
Boling - Haley Fojtik - 15’-6.5”
Wharton - J’Honesty Smith - 15’-6”
Louise - Addison Lewis - 15’
Shot put
Boling - Madison Malone - 34-09.5”
El Campo - Kendra Miller - 30’-7.5”
East Bernard - Brea Glover - 30’-7”
Discus
East Bernard - Emma Logan - 99’-1”
Boling - Madison Malone - 97’-7”
Boling - Ellie Voulgaris - 83’-9.5”
Triple jump
East Bernard - Bailey Leopold - 32’-5”
Louise - Vandy Kocian - 31’-8”
Boling - Suri Weaver - 31’-3”
Boling - Cheyanne Brooks - 30’-9”
Louise - Kirsten Ochoa - 29’-3.5”
High jump
El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 4’-8”
