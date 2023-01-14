An almost $50,000 loss in anticipated sales tax rebate funding has city officials asking the public for help one purchase at a time.
“We’re keeping our eyes on it and are optimistic that residents will shop locally and support their local economy,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Thursday.
The January rebate from the state comptroller’s office came in 10.45 percent less than expected, down from $454,670 to $407,143. The funds are generated by sales tax paid on November purchases within the corporate city limits either in stores or online.
The city’s sales tax rebate was down 2.64 percent in December and 12.57 percent in November.
It’s not good news, Sladek said, but added it’s not at disaster level either.
“Sales tax is down for the third month in a row. Hopefully returns will be higher in February and the rest of the year will level out,” she said, adding, “At this point, we are not anticipating a big rebound and are monitoring this large revenue source in the event that we need to recommend budgetary changes to Council to meet possible shortfalls.”
The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
El Campo collects 1.5 percent of sales tax paid locally with a quarter cent of that re-routed to the City Development Corporation of El Campo for use in economic development.
The city ended 2022 up 3.05 percent on sales tax rebates with $5.6 million collected. That’s a far cry from 2021 when sales tax returns were up 13.76 percent. In 2020, rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019.
County Collections
Wharton County took a roughly $22,000 financial hit when January sales tax rebates were collected, down from $341,228 to $319,674, a 6.31 percent loss.
Commissioners saw a 1.23 percent gain in 2022, nowhere near the mega 27.68 percent increase in 2021.
The last calendar year Wharton County experienced a loss was 2014, when the sales tax rebates were down 1.2 percent.
East Wharton County cities received much better financial news with the first sales tax rebate check of the year, up 6.9 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.
The state comptroller’s office check to the City of Wharton rose from $218,270 to $233,344 in January. That city finished 2022 with rebates up 5.3 percent with not quite $2.8 million collected.
Wharton’s sales tax rebates in 2021 rose 14.63 percent. The river city came up short in 2020 on sales tax, down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
East Bernard officials put $50,397 in sales tax rebates into the city account this month, up a bit more than $1,500 over January 2021. East Bernard’s last negative year for sales tax rebates was 2015, down 4.4 percent from $347,503 to 332,227
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.