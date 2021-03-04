Ruben Guerra, 56, of Houston, passed away after his battle against COVID-19 on Feb. 24,2021. He died peacefully with his beloved wife Noreen and daughter Mandi by his side. Ruben was born Feb. 12,1965 in Edinburg to Gilberto and Inocencia Rodriguez Guerra. Ruben served in the National Guard and enjoyed his career as a truck driver. Ruben’s hobbies and favorite pastimes include the love of fishing, barebecuing and watching movies. He also enjoyed the rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles amongst his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He had a smile that could brighten a room. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Noreen Seele Guerra of Houston;
daughters, Mandi Guerra of Katy and Amanda Sanders of League City; sons, Joshua Guerra and Ruben Guerra Jr., both of Louisiana; grandchildren, Liam Flores, Tyson Leal, Taylor Leal, Khloe Leal, Grant Sanders, Blaise Sanders, Jules Sanders and sisters, Norma Martinez of Pearland, Belinda Tiller of Keller and Rosie Martinez of Houston. Ruben was loved dearly by his nieces and nephews.
Ruben was preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert Guerra Jr. and parents, Gilbert and Inocencia (Cindy) Guerra.
A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with funeral Mass following at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
