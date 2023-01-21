The El Campo Police Department honored officers, support staff and citizens at the 100 Club’s Awards Banquet for 2023. El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson, pictured left, presented the Citizen of the Year awards to Sandra Fellers, Jessica Hopper and Kaydi Kacer, as well as Sergeant Arnold Terrazasas Officer of the Year and Crystal Mican as Support Staff of the Year (l-r). Also presenting awards is Billy Freeman, 100 Club President, right.