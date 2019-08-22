Jesse Delgado Jr., 53, of Clute passed away Aug. 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 23, 1966 in El Campo to Jesse Delgado Sr. and Linda Arrambide Delgado. Jesse worked at AkzoNobel and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Arrambide Bustamante; daughters, Kristian Delgado and Leigh Ana Delgado; grandsons, Jayce Jones and Rayden Silguero; sisters, Annette Delgado and Jeannette DeVoe; brother, Steve Vasquez; son-in-law, Ray Silguero; nieces, Meagan Ruiz, Stephanie Yancey, Melissa Rodriguez and Demi Maldonado and nephews, Jaxon Vasquez, Jacob Maldonado, Marke Rodriguez and Aaron Escalona.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Delgado Sr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 from 2 - 6 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Marke Rodriguez, Aaron Escalona, Jacob Maldonado, Homer Arrambide, Justin Arrambide and Jeremy Arrambide.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home. El Campo.
