El Campo’s still a public health disaster area, city council said Monday, but that won’t stop public gatherings for Independence Day or Juneteenth.
Celebrations, council said, can still take place inside city parks with staff acknowledging that gatherings may not strictly follow state-recommended guidelines.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott specifically addressed anticipated Fourth of July crowds in one of his latest news conferences, but did not mention the state Juneteenth observance coming just six days from now.
Not a federal holiday, June 19 or Juneteenth is a uniquely Texas observance celebrating the day the state learned slaves had been freed, months after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect Jan. 1, 1863.
“I expect on the 19th of June to see a gathering at Willie Bell Park. How do we address that?” Councilwoman Gloria Harris asked.
Gatherings may include more than the amount authorized under state guidelines, she said.
“The parks can be at 50 percent capacity,” Police Chief Terry Stanphill said. “If citizens do call, we will send an officer out to visit with them.”
The department, so far, has not had an issue with citizen compliance.
The disaster declaration is largely in place to help ensure El Campo qualifies for federal reimbursements, City Attorney Ronny Collins said, adding that for other guidelines, “We’re yielding to the governor.”
Council unanimously approved extending the COVID-19 disaster declaration until Aug. 24 unless rescinded earlier by council action or state law.
The declaration has been in place since March 18, renewed multiple times by council before Monday night’s action.
