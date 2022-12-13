Wharton County Commissioners created no-through truck traffic zones on certain county roads southeast of El Campo recently.
On Monday commissioners unanimously adopted regulations for the zones, including setting the fine for violations at $200. They also scheduled a public hearing next month to consider adding a portion of CR 410 to the zone.
County Attorney Trey Maffett said the ordinance the commissioners were set to adopt became active yesterday and limits trucks on county roads 406, 407 and 408.
“This sets out in writing the detail where those no-through zones are, what is defined as a truck – 60,000 pounds or more is what we have it defined as … Sets out the process on how you (place) and what type of signs will be sent out pursuant to TxDOT manual, and the consequences of violation which would be $200, which is set by statute,” Maffett said.
The commissioners then took up consideration of expanding the no-through truck traffic zone.
“Today Commissioner (Doug) Mathews is seeking to include all of CR 410 between Hwy. 71 and FM 1162 to the existing zone,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The county must first hold a public hearing on the request Jan. 23 at 9:45 a.m.
The commissioners went into a 40-minute executive session with Maffett to discuss the proposal. When they came out and resumed the regular session, they voted unanimously to set the public hearing.
Library foundation
Also during Monday’s session of commissioners court, the commissioners voted to award a $37,750 bid to Atlas Foundation to repair the foundation of the East Bernard library. The bid, which includes a three-year warranty, covers installing 36 exterior pilings on the outside and drilling interior holes and injecting polyurethane as needed to level the structure.
Building consultant Paul Shannon told the court that the only other bid was for three times the amount of the Atlas bid and it called for pilings inside and out and was warrantied for five years. The commissioners approved the bid with the stipulation that the building be inspected before the warranty expires to make sure it doesn’t need to be adjusted again.
Other action
In other action, the commissioners:
• Approved the purchase of three dispatch consoles and upgrades to the Wharton County Dispatch Office using $250,000 in ARPA funds;
• Adopted a citizen participation plan to allow for public comments and complaints related to General Land Office’s Community Development Block Grant projects for Hurricane Harvey flood mitigation programs;
• Set a public hearing and takings assessment for the county’s subdivision policy and RV parks regulations on Jan. 23 at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.