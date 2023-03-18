Most El Campo residents will have something to vote about in the upcoming May municipal election, but those living in District 3 won’t be getting a ballot.
Incumbent District 3 Councilman David Hodges was the only person not contested for a municipal post in May, and City Manager Courtney Sladek told Council Monday, a change in the state law no longer allows for uncontested posts to remain on the ballot.
“What do we save,” Councilwoman Gloria Harris asked staff.
There is no savings, City Secretary Kaylee Koudela said, but explained that in larger cities with multiple polling sites, it easily could.
In a 7-0 vote, council pulled District 3 from the May ballot Monday night, effectively returning Hodges to office unopposed.
Voting Still To Come
Three other city council positions have two hopefuls each looking to take office in May, and it will be up to voters in the assorted districts to decide who will take seats upon the council dais.
In District 1, on the city’s east side, Anisa Vasquez, the current council representative, opted not to see another term.
Former District 1 Councilman Steve Ward and John VonDerAu, a long-time member of the Planning & Zoning Commission, are looking to take over the post.
In District 2 on the city’s southwest side, senior stateswoman Gloria Harris has hit the 10-year term limitation mark for the third time.
Businessman Tom Coblentz and postman Cedric Taylor will face off for the right to fill Harris’ seat on council.
Coblentz faced Harris in the 2021 election, but was defeated.
In District 4, in the northern most reaches of El Campo, incumbent John Hancock Jr., a businessman who has served since 2017, is being challenged in his re-election bid by John Bieltz.
El Campo residents have until Thursday, April 6 to register to cast a ballot in the municipal election or change their address.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24 to Friday, April 28; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2 at the Mayor’s Room of the El Campo Library, 200 W. Church, or at the Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton. In Wharton County, a ballot can be place for any scheduled election at any poll site.
Election Day will be Saturday, May 6 with balloting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
