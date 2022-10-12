After years of 100-loss seasons, fans of the Houston Astros have gotten used to playing in the postseason come October, and this Thursday will be no different.
The Astros are playing in their sixth straight postseason, and I couldn’t be more excited.
This Astros team is built on defense and tough pitching. The bullpen has the lowest bullpen in the league. Justin Verlander has found the fountain of youth and is likely to win the Cy Young at 39 years of age. As a 37-year-old myself, I’m having a hard time doing 50 jumping jacks in a row. I couldn’t imagine doing what he’s doing. The defense has saved the fifth most runs in baseball. While they don’t have Carlos Correa, the new replacement Jeremy Pena has been nearly just as good, on defense and at the plate.
While the Astros aren’t built around offense, their bats can take over a game. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker are some of the best boppers in the major leagues.
Houston is 12-7 on the season against the Seattle Mariners. Seattle beat the Tronto Bluejays twice on the road just to be able to face the Astros in the second round of the playoffs.
While the Mariners have been plucky in the playoffs and during the season against the Astros, it’s hard to think that they’ll be able to take down the veteran, experience of Houston.
We might disagree on if this is a Texans or Cowboys town, but when October hits, we’re all Astros fans. Go Stros!
