Fundraiser To Benefit
Extension Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club has extra Pecans and Nuts for sale the month of January and February. All proceeds will go to 4H and non 4H scholarships as well as donations to other organizations. There will be cashews, walnut halves, pistachios, dried apricots, cran-slam, fiesta mix, fruit mix, mountain mix, sugar free chocolate pecans, an assorted variety of peanuts and much more. For information, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
Youth Development Theatre Classes
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton, located at 120 S. Houston in Wharton, will be holding Spring 2020 Youth Development Theatre Classes. The first class starts Saturday, Jan. 11. Classes are from 10 a.m. - noon. The semester is a total of 10 classes and limited to 20 students on a first-come, first-serve basis. To get more information, about signing up, contact call 282-2226 or visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org
Sunday, JANUARY 12
Concert At Faith Lutheran
Stones Cry will present a Christian concert at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan.12 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2013 N. Mechanic. All are welcome to come and worship.
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
Feline Friends Meeting
Feline Friends will hold a meeting on Monday, Jan. 13 from 6 - 7 p.m. at the Wharton County Library in Wharton, 1920 N. Fulton. Join in to brainstorm ways to better address the abundance of kittens and cats. Come help plan and enjoy some refreshments. For more information, call 533-2646.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
Coffee With Cops
Meet members of the El Campo Police Officers, EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Wharton County Constables, Texas Game Wardens and staff 7:30 - 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Mollie B’s, 1602 N. Mechanic. Complimentary coffee and snacks available. For information, call 578-5261.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
100 Club Annual Membership
Mark your calender for The 100 Club of Wharton County’s Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the El Campo Civic Center. Social hour is 6 p.m., dinner to be prepared by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Association at 7 p.m. followed by guest speaker District Attorney Dawn Allison, and a short meeting with election of officers and directors for 2020. Membership dues can be paid the night of the banquet and new members are welcome. For more information, call 332-1915.
Preferida De Monterrey Chamber Blender
Preferida De Monterrey, 708 S. Mechanic, is hosting a Chamber Blender Thursday, Jan. 16 from 4 - 6 p.m. There will be food and refreshments. Everyone is welcome to come out and socialize.
sunday, january 19
St. Philip Chicken Dinner
St. Philip Catholic Church youth will have a fried chicken dinner 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Columbus Hall. For information call 543-3770.
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
El Campo Fire Dept. Blood Drive
The El Campo Fire Department will be holding a blood drive Monday, January 20 from 12:00 - 4:30 p.m. at Donor Coach located at 1011 West Loop. For more information please contact Terry Stanphill at 543-5311 or go to giveblood.org to schedule an appointment, use sponsor code: C789 For all who donate will receive a free t-shirt.
MLK Grande Parade
The MLK Grande Parade in Midtown Houston is one of the largest single day multicultural events in the U.S. to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Admission is free to the public. For more information contact Charles Stamps at 713-953-1633 or mlkgrandeparade@earthlink.net
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
El Campo Senior Serve
The annual steak dinner and talent show will be put on by El Campo High School students at Senior Serve to be held at the El Campo Civic Center Sunday, Jan. 26 from 6 - 9 p.m. Students raise funds for Project Graduation. For information, call 543-6341.
Annual Polka Festival
The annual Polka Festival will be held Sunday, Jan. 26. Time and place TBA.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office located at 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For more information contact the VA office at 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
