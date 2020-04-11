Leader-News Still Serving Public
Though Front Office Closed
Access to the El Campo Leader-News office is now limited to protect the public and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lobby area is closed, but there is a drop slot to the left of the door where customers may leave payments. For inquires, call 543-3363 and staff can assist you. For classified advertising, email - classified@leader-news.com, for retail advertising - adrep@leader-news.com or advertise@leader-news.com. Other needs can be sent to: leader@leader-news.com.
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals, now by take out only, is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Seamstresses Sought To Sew Face Masks
El Campo Memorial Hospital is seeking volunteers who can sew and have access to a sewing machine to help with making face masks for visitors and as a second line of defense over the hospital PPE gear for staff use. Paul Soechting is head of this program. For more information call 332-9293.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
Window Egg Hunt Ongoing
Any residence or business in Wharton County is welcome to participate in a social distance activity for children at Easter. Just place a colored egg or stuffed egg or bunny in the window. Then families can go for a walk or ride during this quarantine and hunt for eggs or bunnies.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
Drive-up Worship in Louise
The First Baptist pastor will set up speakers and a microphone Sunday, April 12 in the Louise High School parking lot for an Easter drive-up service for all who wants to worship from the safety of their vehicles. The pastor is going to coordinate with other Louise churches to invite all to community worship. Service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Closures Until Further Notice
County Libraries Closed
Due to continuing public health concerns, all Wharton County Library locations are closed until further notice. All fines and fees accrued during this period will be waived. Online resources are available on the library’s website, www.whartonco.lib.tx.us, and library staff will be available to answer questions by phone or email. The library offers free WiFi for anyone to access. No password is required and it is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Patrons may sit in their vehicle, turn their device on and look up available networks under the library’s settings. The library’s network is WCL_Patron.
Resale Shop Closed, No Donations Please
The Second Time Around Resale Shop will be closed until further notice. No donations of any kind will be accepted as staff will not be there. The public will be notified when it will reopen.
Plaza Theatre Halts Productions
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton will be closing the office until further notice. All productions, auditions, and scheduled activities at the Plaza have been temporarily suspended. Phone calls and emails will still continued to be answered.
ONGOING
Precinct 4 Road Closed
CR 426 at CR 409 is closed according to Precinct 4 officials, and will remain closed for an estimated two months. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
------------------------
El Campo Leader-News
Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office, 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For information, contact 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. No. C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.