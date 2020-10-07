Hand Sanitizer Available
To Local Businesses
The City Development Corporation of El Campo and City of El Campo have purchased hand sanitizer available at no charge to El Campo businesses on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold.
ECPD Hosting TAKE BACK
Medication PROGRAM
The El Campo Police Department is participating in the “National Medication Take Back Program.” Citizens can leave expired or unwanted medications in a secure bin at the El Campo Public Safety building, 1011 West Loop. For assistance, call 543-5311, 8 a.m. - 5. p.m. Monday through Friday. The collection ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Items accepted include prescription patches, pills, ointments and vape pens. Batteries MUST BE REMOVED from the vape pen. NO needles, inhalers, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide or aerosol accepted.
It’s Cheesball time Again!
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is making and selling cheese balls again this year. Cost is $7 each and all orders must be placed by Wednesday, Oct. 26. Delivery will be the week of Nov. 17. To order the traditional holiday treat, contact any firefighter, auxiliary member, Chairman Helen Hlavaty at 543-0173, the Chamber at 543-2713, Kenny Socha at 543-0065 or Novak’s at 543-8664.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 -10
Annual Pumpkin Patch
The Theta Delta Annual Pumpkin Patch will be held this year at Showplace 3 in El Campo, 820 West Loop. The $25 Pre-sale VIP pass tickets are limited. VIPs can enter from 6 p.m. until dark Friday, Oct. 9. On Saturday, Oct. 10, the event is from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost $10. Yard wooden pumpkins will be available for purchase. Visit the Theta Delta Annual Pumpkin Patch or call 541- 9738. Masks are required, social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available.
Saturday, october 10
Church Holds Public Prayer
Everyone is invited to bring a rose and rosary to St. Robert’s, 512 Tegner, on Saturday, Oct. 10. Join in on America Needs Fatima, meet in front of St. Robert Bellarmine Gazebo for divine mercy at 11:30 a.m. and rosary is at noon. For more information call Terri Beltran at 361-554-7506, Ella Merta at 541-3403 or Margaret Anderson 549-5296.
sunday, october 11
Lakeview Cemetery Group Meeting
The annual meeting for the Lakeview Cemetery will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 in the First Financial Bank Gold Room. For information, call AJ Kresta at 541-3140.
tuesday, october 13
Meal Tickets Benefit Project Graduation
El Campo High School students are selling turkey and dressing meal tickets for the Class of 2020’s Project Graduation. The $10 plates can be picked up at the El Campo Civic Center from 4:30 - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, drive through only. Tickets can be purchased from any participating senior.
Monday, october 19
Kids Can Enter Pumpkin Decorating Contest
The El Campo Branch Library is hosting its Great Pumpkin Bash for children ages 3-14. Pumpkins are due Monday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prizes will be given for people’s favorite in each age group. Voting will be Wednesday, Oct. 21 – Friday, Oct. 23. Other prizes will be given for first, second and third in each age group, as well as the grand prize pumpkin. Pumpkins should be real and not cut or punctured in any way. Contestants may paint, color, glue, dress or just be uniquely creative. To enter, come by the library to pick up a form.
wednesday, october 21
Farm Bureau Meeting Coming
The Wharton County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 120 N. Houston in Wharton. This is a business session only. No meal will be served. Registration is required, limited occupancy is in effect as required by law. For information and to RSVP, contact 532-2852.
ONGOING
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
About Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.