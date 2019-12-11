Shop Local To Win Prizes
This holiday season shop local to win prizes in the official Gingerbread Run. Entry forms can be found in the Hometown Moments & Memories magazine or can be picked up at the El Campo Leader-News. Take the gingerbread run card to participating advertisers listed on the card and receive a sticker from each participant for a chance to win prizes. Then turn the card in to our office no later than Dec. 12 for a chance to win cash prizes.
Toys Being Collected
Wharton County Toys For Tots will be taking donations of new toys for local children. Unwrapped new toys can be dropped off to 50 different drop off locations, the El Campo Leader News being one of the drop offs. Toys will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the El Campo Boys and Girls Club. Gifts are distributed early so parents have time to wrap them. Volunteers are needed at the Boys & Girls Club on Friday, Dec. 13 to sort and shop for families. To request toys this Christmas, the application is due no later than Wednesday, Dec. 12. Visit https://el-campo-tx.toysfortots.org for applications and list of drop offs. Additional drop locations can be found at: https://el-campo-tx.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx?fbclid=IwAR1-vFfeLPDM3A_rGsXoCI3FasqVHmDjduG13lFciKil1vJFXmQB5cGlZsw
Adopt A Grandparent
Adopt A Grandparent is in its third year of helping local residents have a merry Christmas. The project would not be possible without donations and volunteers. With monetary donations, each resident who lives at Prairie Village and El Campo Retirement Village facilities, Meridian Assisted Living, Garden Villa Health Care Center, Hillje SPJST Home and to locally nominated shut-ins and homebound residents will receive a gift. With a sponsorship of $10, Adopt A Grandparent will provide a wrapped Christmas gift, a Christmas celebration and homemade baked goodies to these residents. Those who would like to volunteer with wrapping gifts, making deliveries, singing carols to residents and baking homemade goodies may contact Melody Cobb at melodycobbnsd2015@yahoo.com. Donations may be dropped off to Angie Socha at Dr. Elizabeth Cheng’s and Dr. John Richards’ dental office, 105 N. Washington.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
American Legion Executive Meeting
There will be an executive meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Legion Hall at 7 p.m. For information call 332-2861.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
Garden Club Meeting
Members of Wharton Garden Club are invited to a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Episopal Church, 207 Bob-O-Link in Wharton. Bring a covered dish and a wrapped garden - related gift as we celebrate the season. The following regularly scheduled meeting including visitors will be January 9 at St. Thomas Episopal Church.
ONGOING
Blanket Drive Being Held For Elderly
Angel Home Health agency in Wharton is heading up a blanket drive for elderly clients in the Wharton County area. They will be accepting any size, color or type of blanket now through Friday, Dec. 13 at Mid Coast Medical Clinic, 305 Sandy Corner Road; Professional Pharmacy, 1264 N. Mechanic, and Meridian Assisted Living, 3515 W. Loop.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. #C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
