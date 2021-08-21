Sunday, Aug. 22
KCs Serving Fried Chicken
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 is having a fried chicken dinner fundraiser, $10 per plate, to-go only on Sunday, Aug. 22. Serving begins at 11 a.m. until sold out at the KC Hall. Proceeds will benefit St. Philip teachers’ supply fund.
Friday, Aug. 27
Band Alumni To Perform
Former El Campo High School Band members are invited to perform during the half-time show at Ricebird Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27. Those interested in performing should arrive at the band hall by 4 p.m. Aug. 27 for rehearsal. Also, please sign online at https://forms.gle/1B6ZEqeWmct2wc9y9. There is a $25 fee to cover the t-shirt that will be worn that night. Payment will be collected at rehearsal.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Boosters Selling Pork Steak Meal
St. Philip School Booster Club is having a pork steak meal fundraiser from 11 a.m. - 12: 30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Plates, $12 each, will be drive-thru only at the St. Philip Parish Hall on Depot. For information, call Raelyn Leopold, 541-6325.
Sunday, Sept. 5
St. Mary’s Festival Returns
St. Mary’s Church in Nada hosts its festival and homecoming event on Sunday, Sept. 5 starting at 11 a.m. with a barbecued beef and sausage dinner with dine in and plates to go. Afternoon refreshments also served. An auction starts at 1 p.m. There will be kids activities, entertainment, country store, bingo and other games.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Leader-News Bulletin Board

Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations.
