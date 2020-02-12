WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Community Blood Drive
Give the gift of life by rolling up your sleeve. The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is holding a blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 3 - 8 p.m. in El Campo at the Columbus Hall. Free t-shirts for donors. If any questions or to schedule an appointment, contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit giveblood.org, use sponsor code 5911.
Legion Executive Meeting
The American Legion executive meeting is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Legion Hall. For information, call 332-2861.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Art Workshop
Register now for a three-day workshop by Michael Windberg on Feb. 13-15, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the El Campo Art Association, 201 W. Monseratte. Subject matter is landscape with building. Call Mae Bacak at 541-0911 for more or if you are interested in art in El Campo.
Wharton Garden Club Meeting
The Wharton Garden Club, including county-wide members and guests, will meet Thursday, Feb. 13 from 9 - 11 a.m. at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church (parish hall), 207 Bob-o-Link Lane in Wharton. Tricia Bradbury, a Fort Bend master gardener, will speak on spring gardening with tips on what to do and not do, and tools to make your job easier. Brunch refreshments are provided. Visitors are welcome. Membership is $10 per year. For more information contact 533-7339.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Dinner and Bake Sale
Catholic Union of Texas the KJT Hillje Society No. 48 is holding a pork steak dinner and bake sale Sunday, Feb. 16 at St. Andrew’s Parish Hall in Hillje. The dinner and bake sale will be drive-through only, 11 a.m. until sold out.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Job Fair and Business Expo
Wharton County Job Fair and Business Expo will be Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. Free admission and on the spot interviews. Bring your resumes and dress for success. Employers can register for free booths by emailing karen@whartonedc.com or calling 543-6727 or 532-0999.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Enchilada Plate Sale
New Life Assembly of God, 707 Earl St. in El Campo, is holding an enchilada plate sale on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Plates are $10. For more, call or text Dora at 541-7118.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Wharton County Democrats Meeting
Wharton County Democrats will meet at Lola’s Antiques and Curios, 900 Third in Louise. A dinner of carne guisada (beef tips) available for purchase. For more information, contact Jeff Dixon 281-795-6485.
Come Grow With Us
The Jackson County Master Gardeners will host a “Come Grow With Us” seminar on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells in Edna. Debbie Hopper a Victoria County Master Gardener, will present a program on Raised Bed Gardens. The program is free and open to the public. For questions call 713-705-1837.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Free Legal Clinic
Lone Star Legal Aid will be available Friday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Wharton County Library, 1920 N. Fulton in Wharton. For more information call 849-6464 or visit www.lonestarlegal.org
Annual Meeting
The El Campo Medical Foundation will hold its annual meeting Friday, Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 108 at the Northside Center. The meeting is open to the public, contact Kim Cooper at 332-7890 or kimberlywcooper@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.