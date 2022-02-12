Bulletin Board

Nominations For Citizen Of The Year
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year, a lifetime achievement award. The deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 23. Nomination letters can be delivered to the Chamber Office at 01 N. Mechanic or by mail to P.O. Box 1400, El Campo, there is also a dropbox available. Nominations can also be emailed to ecc@elcampochamber.com. If you have submitted a candidate in the past that was not selected, please resubmit or call the Chamber to update candidate information to be reconsidered. For any questions or more details, please call 543-2713. The Citizen of the Year will be announced at the Membership & Awards Gala Thursday, March 31.
Spring Registration Currently Open
The El Campo Boys & Girls Club is accepting 2022 Spring Registrations for the after school program. Register online at bgcelcampo.org, for more information call 543-8320.
Bluebonnet Club Holds Fundraiser
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club is currently holding their Pecan/Nut Fundraiser. All proceeds go to many local organizations along with Wharton County Youth Fair Scholarships. There is a wide variety of nuts for sale, if interested please contact Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
sunday, february 13
Bake Sale, Dinner In Hillje
Catholic Union of Texas the KJT Hilljr Society No. 48 will be hosting a Pork Steak Dinner and Bake Sale, Sunday, Feb. 13 at the St. Andrew’s Parish Hall in Hillje from 11 a.m. until sold out. Plates and bake sale will be drive thru only.
ONGOING
Free Income Tax Preparation
The AARP Foundation is sponsoring free income tax preparation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. Call 361-880-0335 to schedule an appointment and for more information.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
