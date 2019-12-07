Shop Local To Win Prizes
This holiday season shop local to win prizes in the official Gingerbread Run. Entry forms can be found in the Hometown Moments & Memories magazine or can be picked up at the El Campo Leader-News. Take the gingerbread run card to participating advertisers listed on the card and receive a sticker from each participant for a chance to win prizes. Then turn the card in to our office no later than Dec. 12 for a chance to win cash prizes.
Toys Being Collected
Wharton County Toys For Tots will be taking donations of new toys for local children. Unwrapped new toys can be dropped off to 50 different drop off locations, the El Campo Leader News being one of the drop offs. Toys will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the El Campo Boys and Girls Club. Gifts are distributed early so parents have time to wrap them. Volunteers are needed at the Boys & Girls Club on Friday, Dec. 13 to sort and shop for families. To request toys this Christmas, the application is due no later than Wednesday, Dec. 12. Visit https://el-campo-tx.toysfortots.org for applications and list of drop offs. Additional drop locations can be found at: https://el-campo-tx.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx?fbclid=IwAR1-vFfeLPDM3A_rGsXoCI3FasqVHmDjduG13lFciKil1vJFXmQB5cGlZsw
Adopt A Grandparent
Adopt A Grandparent is in its third year of helping local residents have a merry Christmas. The project would not be possible without donations and volunteers. With monetary donations, each resident who lives at Prairie Village and El Campo Retirement Village facilities, Meridian Assisted Living, Garden Villa Health Care Center, Hillje SPJST Home and to locally nominated shut-ins and homebound residents will receive a gift. With a sponsorship of $10, Adopt A Grandparent will provide a wrapped Christmas gift, a Christmas celebration and homemade baked goodies these residents. Those who would like to volunteer with wrapping gifts, making deliveries, singing carols to residents and baking homemade goodies may contact Melody Cobb at melodycobbnsd2015@yahoo.com. Donations may be dropped off to Angie Socha at Dr. Elizabeth Cheng’s and Dr. John Richards’ dental office, 105 N. Washington.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7
Outdoor Live Nativity
Everyone is invited to come to the outdoor live nativity on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2103 N. Mechanic in El Campo. A Christmas program will be put on by the children called “His Name Is Jesus”. Bring a lawnchair, a jacket and your neighbor. If you have any questions, call 332-1163.
Annual Christmas Mall
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Annual Christmas Mall Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. The indoor show will have craft and food booths both days. Door prize drawings will be every hour. For more information call 543-2713.
Truckers For Tots
2019 Truckers for Tots will be held Saturday, Dec. 7. $100 sponsorship donation to sign up. Donations are made to local Wharton County Toys for Tots. There will be a convoy run and car show for both the Big Truck class and this year an auto class has been added. Convoy run begins at 10:30 a.m. at Jesse’s shop, 4410 CR 409 in El Campo, and ends at the El Campo Bowling Center. For more information contact Jesse Lee 578-1665.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8
Presbyterian 5K Run Canceled
Presbyterian Preschool’s annual Jingle Bell 5K Run that was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 has been canceled due to lack of entries. The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) that was in charge of this event apologizes for any inconvenience this may caused.
Church Proceeds Benefit Youth
St. John’s Scholarship Games Party will be Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Taiton Community Center. There will be games, door prizes, a drawing for a quilt, mini drawing, auction, silent auction and there will be a visit from Santa Claus at 4 p.m. Plenty of refreshments and fun will be available for the whole family. For more information contact Karen at 543-6985.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9
Wharton County Republican Meeting
The Wharton County Republican Party officers, precinct chairs and anyone interested are invited to attend a meeting to be held at the El Campo Chamber of Commerce board room on Monday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10
Luncheons, Tree Lighting
Hospice Support, Inc. Celebration of Life Luncheons and Tree Lighting Ceremonies will be held starting Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the El Campo Civic Center at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Holy Family Life Center in Wharton, 2011 Briar Lane, at noon, and Thursday, Dec. 12 at Fat Grass Restaurant in Bay City, 1717 Seventh, at noon. Please RSVP as soon as possible for an accurate lunch count.
Coffee With The Cops
Come out and have a chance to meet the El Campo Police Officers, EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Wharton County Constables, Texas Game Wardens and Staff Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. at Mollie B’s located at 1602 N. Mechanic at the Mid Coast HealthPlex Bldg. for more information call 578-5261.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
American Legion Executive Meeting
There will be an executive meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Legion Hall at 7 p.m. For information call 332-2861.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
Garden Club Meeting
Members of Wharton Garden Club are invited to a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Episopal Church, 207 Bob-O-Link in Wharton. Bring a covered dish and a wrapped garden - related gift as we celebrate the season. The following regularly scheduled meeting including visitors will be January 9 at St. Thomas Episopal Church.
ONGOING
Blanket Drive Being Held For Elderly
Angel Home Health agency in Wharton is heading up a blanket drive for elderly clients in the Wharton County area. They will be accepting any size, color or type of blanket now through Friday, Dec. 13 at Mid Coast Medical Clinic, 305 Sandy Corner Road; Professional Pharmacy, 1264 N. Mechanic, and Meridian Assisted Living, 3515 W. Loop.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
